×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Rory McIlroy makes 15-foot birdie on No. 4 at Travelers

Jun 25, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Rory McIlroy makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 4th hole.