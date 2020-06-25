McIlroy’s crazy line, Mickelson bogey-free, Mackenzie’s 59 watch

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Jun 25, 2020
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the Travelers Championship, where Rory McIlroy’s crazy line over the trees led him to a 63, but he still trails Mackenzie Hughes who nearly shot a 59 and Phil Mickelson was bogey-free in his first round since turning 50.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.