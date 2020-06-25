×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

McIlroy’s crazy line, Mickelson bogey-free, Mackenzie’s 59 watch

Jun 25, 2020

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the Travelers Championship, where Rory McIlroy’s crazy line over the trees led him to a 63, but he still trails Mackenzie Hughes who nearly shot a 59 and Phil Mickelson was bogey-free in his first round since turning 50.