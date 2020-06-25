×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Mackenzie Hughes finishes with 60 to lead at Travelers 

Jun 25, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Mackenzie Hughes leads by one after his 10-under 60 round.