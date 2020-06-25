Bryson DeChambeau birdies No. 18 in Round 1 at Travelers

|
Jun 25, 2020
In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Bryson DeChambeau nearly drains his 122-yard approach when it rolls right by the cup leaving 12 feet for birdie on the par-4 18th hole. He would make the birdie putt.
