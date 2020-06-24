×
Commissioner Monahan provides update on COVID-19 test results at Travelers

Jun 24, 2020

Prior to the 2020 Travelers Championship, Commissioner Jay Monahan joins a virtual press conference to provide an update on COVID-19 testing results. Cameron Champ, Ken Comboy (caddie for Graeme McDowell) and Ricky Elliott (caddie for Brooks Koepka) have all tested positive. Each player has withdrawn from the field.