Commissioner Monahan provides update on COVID-19 test results at Travelers

Jun 24, 2020
Prior to the 2020 Travelers Championship, Commissioner Jay Monahan joins a virtual press conference to provide an update on COVID-19 testing results. Cameron Champ, Ken Comboy (caddie for Graeme McDowell) and Ricky Elliott (caddie for Brooks Koepka) have all tested positive. Each player has withdrawn from the field.
