Chris Kirk wins 2020 King & Bear Classic

Jun 22, 2020
After taking a leave of absence from golf, Chris Kirk wins the inaugural The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village on the Korn Ferry Tour and discusses his new outlook on life after dealing with alcohol abuse and depression.
