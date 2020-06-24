×
Bubba Watson’s winning highlights from 2010 Travelers

Jun 24, 2020

In the final round of the 2010 Travelers Championship, Bubba Watson birdied five of his last seven holes, including the par-4 18th, to join a playoff between Corey Pavin and Scott Verplank. Watson would go on to win in two holes to secure his first career PGA TOUR victory.