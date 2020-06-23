×
Jon Rahm gives a special thank you to healthcare workers prior to Travelers

Jun 23, 2020

Prior to the 2020 Travelers Championship, Jon Rahm takes a moment to recognize and thank all the healthcare workers who are committed to helping others during the COVID-19 pandemic.