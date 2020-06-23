×
Anthony Trudel welcomes hero Rickie Fowler back on the tee

Jun 23, 2020

After suffering from a life-threatening brain tumor, Anthony Trudel met his hero, Rickie Fowler at the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Prior to the 2020 event, Anthony helps welcome Rickie back on the tee.