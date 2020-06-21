Webb Simpson’s Round 4 highlights from RBC Heritage

|
Jun 22, 2020
In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Webb Simpson carded a 7-under 64, good enough to get to 22-under for the tournament on his way to a one-stroke win over the field for his seventh-career PGA TOUR victory.
