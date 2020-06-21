×
Webb Simpson shapes approach to set up birdie at RBC Heritage

Jun 21, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Webb Simpson hooks his 128-yard approach around a tree on lands his ball on the green, 22 feet from the cup at the par-4 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.