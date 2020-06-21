Webb Simpson pars No. 18 to secure win at RBC Heritage

|
Jun 22, 2020
In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Webb Simpson and Abraham Ancer both carded pars at the par-4 18th hole, giving Simpson and one-stroke win over the field for his seventh victory of his PGA TOUR career.
