Webb Simpson pars No. 18 to secure win at RBC Heritage

Jun 22, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Webb Simpson and Abraham Ancer both carded pars at the par-4 18th hole, giving Simpson and one-stroke win over the field for his seventh victory of his PGA TOUR career.