Tyrrell Hatton brides No. 12 to take the lead at RBC Heritage

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Jun 21, 2020
In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Tyrrell Hatton lands his 146-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt to get to 20-under and take a one-stroke lead over the field with six holes to play.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.