Tyrrell Hatton brides No. 12 to take the lead at RBC Heritage

Jun 21, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Tyrrell Hatton lands his 146-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt to get to 20-under and take a one-stroke lead over the field with six holes to play.