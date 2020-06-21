×
Ryan Palmer birdies No. 16 in Round 4 at RBC Heritage

Jun 22, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Ryan Palmer makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.