Max Homa nearly aces No. 17 at RBC Heritage

Jun 21, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Max Homa nearly holes his 183-yard tee shot, landing his ball 13 inches from the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.