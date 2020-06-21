Harry Higgs closes with birdie at RBC Heritage

|
Jun 21, 2020
In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Harry Higgs lands his 183-yard approach 12 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt to close with birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
