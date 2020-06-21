×
Dylan Frittelli’s interview after Round 4 of RBC Heritage

Jun 21, 2020

Following his final-round 9-under 62 at the 2020 RBC Heritage, Dylan Frittelli talks about his low score on Sunday and if he thinks his clubhouse-leading 17-under will hold up to win at Harbour Town Golf Links.