Dylan Frittelli’s interview after Round 4 of RBC Heritage

Jun 21, 2020
Following his final-round 9-under 62 at the 2020 RBC Heritage, Dylan Frittelli talks about his low score on Sunday and if he thinks his clubhouse-leading 17-under will hold up to win at Harbour Town Golf Links.
