Bubba Watson reaches in two to set up birdie at RBC Heritage

Jun 21, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Bubba Watson lands his 260-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 15th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.