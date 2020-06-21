×
Bubba Watson uses nice approach to set up birdie at RBC Heritage

Jun 21, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Bubba Watson lands his 139-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 11th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.