Bryson DeChambeau birdies No. 2 at RBC Heritage

Jun 21, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Bryson DeChambeau lands his 77-yard third 7 feet from the cup at the par-5 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.