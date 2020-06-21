×
Brooks Koepka nearly aces par-4 9th at RBC Heritage

Jun 21, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Brooks Koepka sends his tee shot 330 yard and lands his ball 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for eagle. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.