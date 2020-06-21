×
Abraham Ancer birdies No. 17 to pull within one stroke at RBC Heritage

Jun 22, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Abraham Ancer lands his 186-yard tee shot 10 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie to get to 21-under and pull within one stroke of leader Webb Simpson.