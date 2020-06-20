Tyrrell Hatton’s closing birdie putt is the Shot of the Day

|
Jun 20, 2020
In the third round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Tyrrell Hatton jars a 24-foot putt at the par-4 18th hole, getting him to 15-under for the tournament and placing him in a four-way tie for the lead heading into Sunday.
