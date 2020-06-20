×
Tyrrell Hatton drains 24-footer for birdie at RBC Heritage

Jun 20, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Tyrrell Hatton sinks a 24-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 18th hole.