Record-low scores, Simpson’s shortcut & DJ in contention

Jun 21, 2020
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of the RBC Heritage, where Webb Simpson co-leads a jam-packed leaderboard after a record day of low scores at Harbour Town and Dustin Johnson is in pursuit of his state’s lone PGA TOUR event.
