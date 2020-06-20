×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Record-low scores, Simpson’s shortcut & DJ in contention

Jun 21, 2020

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of the RBC Heritage, where Webb Simpson co-leads a jam-packed leaderboard after a record day of low scores at Harbour Town and Dustin Johnson is in pursuit of his state’s lone PGA TOUR event.