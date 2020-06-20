×
Joaquin Niemann sinks birdie putt from off the green at RBC Heritage

Jun 20, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Joaquin Niemann rolls in a 21-foot putt from off the green to make birdie at the par-4 16th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.