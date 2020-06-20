Four tied for the lead after 54 at RBC Heritage

|
Jun 20, 2020
In the third round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, four players including Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer and Webb Simpson all reached 15-under for the tournament, placing them in a four-way tie atop the leaderboard heading into Sunday.
