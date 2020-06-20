Bubba Watson's unique ruling during Round 3 at RBC Heritage

|
Jun 20, 2020
In the third round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, a crab crawled under Bubba Watson's ball in a bunker resulting in an unusual rules situation. Watson would wait for the crab to crawl out before playing.
