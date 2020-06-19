×
Watney WD’s after positive COVID-19 test, Simpson leads, Koepka’s 65

Jun 19, 2020

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the RBC Heritage, where Nick Watney withdrew prior to his round after testing positive to COVID-19, Webb Simpson tweaked his putting technique and now leads & Brooks Koepka climbed up the leaderboard.