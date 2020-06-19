×
Bryson DeChambeau rolls in a 28-foot birdie on No. 4 in at RBC Heritage

Jun 19, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Bryson DeChambeau makes an impressive 28-foot birdie putt on the par-3 4th hole.