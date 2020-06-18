Spieth’s streak, Poulter’s playless layoff, Fowler’s incredible hook

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Jun 19, 2020
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the RBC Heritage, where Jordan Spieth made a career-best six-straight birdies, co-leader Ian Poulter revealed how little he played during quarantine & Rickie Fowler’s impressive hook around the trees.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.