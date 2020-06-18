×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Spieth’s streak, Poulter’s playless layoff, Fowler’s incredible hook

Jun 19, 2020

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the RBC Heritage, where Jordan Spieth made a career-best six-straight birdies, co-leader Ian Poulter revealed how little he played during quarantine & Rickie Fowler’s impressive hook around the trees.