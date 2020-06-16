Brian Harman talks about his expectations for the week prior to RBC Heritage

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Jun 16, 2020
Prior to the 2020 RBC Heritage, Brian Harman discusses where he expects to find the most differences in the course from seasons prior and how it will affect the quality of play during the week.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.