Xander Schauffele’s costly lip-out at Charles Schwab

In the final round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Xander Schauffele’s 3-foot par-putt lips out, resulting in a bogey at the par-4 17th hole, dropping Schauffele one back of the leaders Collin Morikawa and Daniel Berger.