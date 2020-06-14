Xander Schauffele’s costly lip-out at Charles Schwab

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
In the final round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Xander Schauffele’s 3-foot par-putt lips out, resulting in a bogey at the par-4 17th hole, dropping Schauffele one back of the leaders Collin Morikawa and Daniel Berger.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.