Daniel Berger’s Round 4 highlights from Charles Schwab

In the final round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Daniel Berger carded a 4-under 66 to get to 15-under for the tournament before defeating Collin Morikawa in a one-hole playoff, claiming his third-career PGA TOUR win.
