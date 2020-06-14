×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Daniel Berger’s Round 4 highlights from Charles Schwab

In the final round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Daniel Berger carded a 4-under 66 to get to 15-under for the tournament before defeating Collin Morikawa in a one-hole playoff, claiming his third-career PGA TOUR win.