Daniel Berger’s interview after Round 4 of Charles Schwab

Following his final-round 4-under 66 at the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Daniel Berger talks about his play throughout the week, holding the clubhouse lead and what his mindset his with a potential playoff to decide the tournament.