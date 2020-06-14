×
Daniel Berger wins at Charles Schwab

In the final round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Daniel Berger carded a 4-under 66, getting him to 15-under for the tournament and earning a spot in a playoff, where he would defeat Collin Morikawa for his third-career PGA TOUR victory.