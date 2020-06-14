×
Daniel Berger gets up-and-down to win at Charles Schwab

In the first playoff hole of the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Daniel Berger gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to save par at the par-4 17th hole, good enough to secure his third-career win on the PGA TOUR.