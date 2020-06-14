Collin Morikawa's Round 4 highlights from Charles Schwab

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
In the final round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Collin Morikawa turned in a 3-under 67, getting him to 15-under for the tournament, good enough to force a playoff where he would fall to Daniel Berger after one hole.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.