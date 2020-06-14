×
Collin Morikawa's Round 4 highlights from Charles Schwab

In the final round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Collin Morikawa turned in a 3-under 67, getting him to 15-under for the tournament, good enough to force a playoff where he would fall to Daniel Berger after one hole.