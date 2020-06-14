×
Bryson DeChambeau’s interview after Round 4 of Charles Schwab

Following his final-round 4-under 66 at the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Bryson DeChambeau discusses how he felt he played for his first time in tournament action after a long break and what he can use from this week going forward.