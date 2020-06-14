Bryson DeChambeau’s interview after Round 4 of Charles Schwab

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Following his final-round 4-under 66 at the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Bryson DeChambeau discusses how he felt he played for his first time in tournament action after a long break and what he can use from this week going forward.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.