×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Viktor Hovland makes 34-ft putt for birdie on No. 3 at Charles Schwab

In the third round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Viktor Hovland hits his 178-yard approach to 34 ft on the par-4 3rd hole and would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.