Rory, JT chase impressive streaks and a stacked Colonial leaderboard

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of the Charles Schwab Challenge where Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Daniel Berger all chase impressive career streaks and Xander Schauffele tops a stacked leaderboard.