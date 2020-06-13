×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Peter Uihlein nearly aces No. 13 at Charles Schwab

In the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Peter Uihlein makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.