×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Jordan Spieth’s long birdie putt is the Shot of the Day

In the third round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Jordan Spieth sinks a 40-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 8th hole.