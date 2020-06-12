Spieth looks like old self, Varner living in the present, Bryson bombs

|
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the Charles Schwab Challenge, where Jordan Spieth’s new attitude looked like the champion of old, Harold Varner III recovered from an opening triple bogey & Bryson DeChambeau is blasting his tee shots.
