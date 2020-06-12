×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Spieth looks like old self, Varner living in the present, Bryson bombs

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the Charles Schwab Challenge, where Jordan Spieth’s new attitude looked like the champion of old, Harold Varner III recovered from an opening triple bogey & Bryson DeChambeau is blasting his tee shots.