Justin Thomas birdies No. 6 in Round 2 at Charles Schwab

In the second round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Justin Thomas hits his 79-yard approach shot on the par-4 6th hole to 6 feet then sinks the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.