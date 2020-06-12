×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Jon Rahm nearly jars it from 163 yards at Charles Schwab

In the second round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Jon Rahm's 163-yard approach shot lips out on the par-4 3rd hole and rolls to 3 feet. He would sink the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.