×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Tony Finau sinks birdie putt from the fringe at Charles Schwab

In the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Tony Finau makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.