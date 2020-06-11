×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Phil Mickelson sinks a 21-foot birdie at Charles Schwab

In the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Phil Mickelson makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.