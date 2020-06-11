×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Bryson DeChambeau sticks his tee shot to 3 feet at Charles Schwab

In the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Bryson DeChambeau makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.