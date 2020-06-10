Brooks Koepka on recovering his game before Charles Schwab

|
Prior to the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Brooks Koepka breaks down how the forced break allowed him to recover his game and talks through his strategy to get back to being the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Rankings.
